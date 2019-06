Sergio Ramos has said it is a "tremendous pride" to have broken the record for the player with the most international match wins after he bagged his 122nd triumph in a game against the Faroe Islands.

“It is a great pride to be able to break that world record. It is said that it is early, but in the end they are a lot of matches and a lot of years there,” the caption of the Spanish national team told Spain's soccer federation’s media.