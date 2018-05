Sergio Ramos (C), midfielder Marco Asensio and goalkeeper Kiko Casilla take part in a training session of the team at Valdebebas sports city in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was left out of the roster issued Saturday for the La Liga match against Celta Vigo, as was injured right back Dani Carvajal and forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Los Blancos' coach Zinedine Zidane opted to give the defender a rest in Saturday's league game, with an eye on the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool scheduled for May 26.