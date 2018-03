Luka Modric (R) in action against SD Eibar's Japanese Takashi Inui (L) during the Spanish Liga Primera division soccer match played at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Mar 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN HERRERO

Sergio Ramos celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Mar 6, 2018.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, midfielder Luka Modric and defender Jesus Vallejo on Thursday kept to training at the gym while the rest of their teammates joined a training session preparation for the upcoming La Liga match against Girona.

Modric had exercised inside the club facilities on Wednesday as well and joined Ramos and Vallejo on Thursday in the last part of his recovery training after the right-leg injury suffered in mid-January.