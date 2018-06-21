Sergio Ramos of Spain and Karim Ansarifard (facing) of Iran hug after the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, Jun. 20, 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The captain of Spain's national soccer team said Wednesday he is satisfied with his squad's 1-0 triumph over Iran on the second day of Group B in the 2018 World Cup Russia, adding that they knew the match was going to be a complicated one.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. They were very defensive-minded and it was hard for us to create scoring chances. We had possession of the ball but not many clear opportunities. Not all matches were going to be won easily," Sergio Ramos said after the match at Kazan Arena.