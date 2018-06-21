The captain of Spain's national soccer team said Wednesday he is satisfied with his squad's 1-0 triumph over Iran on the second day of Group B in the 2018 World Cup Russia, adding that they knew the match was going to be a complicated one.
"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. They were very defensive-minded and it was hard for us to create scoring chances. We had possession of the ball but not many clear opportunities. Not all matches were going to be won easily," Sergio Ramos said after the match at Kazan Arena.