Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has achieved 283 victories with the La Liga side, equaling Paco Gento, and is en route to catching up to Manolo Sanchis, Raul Gonzalez and Iker Casillas.

Ramos reached the number after Real Madrid cruised past Celta Vigo 3-1 on Saturday in their La Liga opener; winning the first away La Liga match since March 10 when Real defeated Valladolid 4-1 at Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid.