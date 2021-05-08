Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos suffered yet another injury that will keep him on the sideline for their upcoming La Liga home clash against Sevilla, the Spanish powerhouse announced on Saturday.
Ramos suffers left hamstring injury
Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid gestures during the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid in London, Britain, 05 May 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/Neil Hall
