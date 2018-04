Jared Donaldson of the USA in action against Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain during their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain in action against Jared Donaldson of the USA during their first round match at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spain's Albert Ramos-Viñolas on Monday qualified for the second round of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters after defeating the United States' Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-3.

A finalist at last year's Monte-Carlo Masters, the 15th seed needed an hour and 37 minutes to move one step closer to winning this year's title.