Baldomero Perlaza (C-R) of Colombian club Independiente Santa Fe vies for the ball against Delis Vargas (C-L) of Rampla Juniors during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Anderson Plata of Santa Fe in action during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Santa Fe and Rampla Juniors at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Javier Lopez (L) of Santa Fe vies for the ball against Matias Coccaro (R) of Rampla Juniors during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Santa Fe and Rampla Juniors at Luis Franzini Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 19 July 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Uruguay's Rampla Juniors and Colombia's Independiente Santa Fe played to a scoreless draw here in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana second-stage series.

The teams will meet again on July 31 for the second leg in Bogota, a match that will be played at 2,640 meters (8,655 feet) above sea level.