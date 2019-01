New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (R) talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (L) during the first half of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after the Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees calls a play during the first half of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (L) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (R) during the first half of the NFC Championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (R) kicks the game winning field goal out of the hold of Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (L) in overtime of the NFC Championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein (C), who kicked the game winning field goal, celebrates with teammates in the locker room after the NFC Championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New Orleans Saints in the National Football Conference championship game on Sunday thanks to a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LIII.

Zuerlein also made a crucial 48-yard kick with 15 seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 23-23.