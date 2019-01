Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (L) scores a touchdown as he is brought down by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (R) in the second half of the NFC Divisional Round playoff NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson (C) is brought down by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (R) and teammate Anthony Brown (L) in the fourth quarter NFC Divisional Round playoff NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler (R) leaps to avoid Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (C) as he downs himself on a run as Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (L) looks on in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Round playoff NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Rams running back C.J. Anderson (R) celebrates with quarterback Jared Goff (L) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of the NFC Divisional Round playoff NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (R) breaks away from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (L) to score a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Round playoff NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los angeles, California, USA, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 on Saturday night in the NFC Divisional playoff round, their first postseason win since 2004.

Both Los Angeles running backs ran for over 100 yards as the Rams turned to their ground game to dominate proceedings from start to finish.