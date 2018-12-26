Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (R) passes against the Atlanta Falcons during their NFL American football NFC wildcard game at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2018. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley, who has swelling in his left knee, may miss next Sunday's season-ending game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gurley missed the game against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.