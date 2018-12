Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (R) moves to tackle Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (L) during the NFL American Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE file/TANNEN MAURY

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (L) during the first half of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the AFC Champion Denver Broncos and the NFC Champion Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, Feb. 7, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back CJ Anderson to strengthen their backfield as the team prepares for the postseason, NFL.com reported on Tuesday citing a source close to the negotiations.

Anderson was available after a short stint with the Oakland Raiders, who have been eliminated from playoff contention.