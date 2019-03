Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (C) is in action against New Orleans Pelicans center Julius Randle (L) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo (R) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 4, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (R) is in action against New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (L) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 4, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is in action during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 4, 2019. EFE/George Frey

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (R) is in action against Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (L) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar. 4, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Power forward Julius Randle and point guard Jrue Holiday scored 30 points each on Monday to help the New Orleans Pelicans edge past the Utah Jazz 115-112 for their third consecutive victory.

Randle and Holiday combined to score at least 50 points for the fourth consecutive match and helped the Pelicans score 21 points off of 18 Utah turnovers.