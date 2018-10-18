Real Madrid won against AX Milan 85-91 in the Euroleague Wednesday, after losing the first quarter by 15 points (28-13) and nailed the second quarter with help from Randolph, Campazzo, Fernandez and the defense in general.
The first quarter started off with a 5-0 in the first minute and though the whites managed to neutralize the start of the host with 9 -9, they were so overwhelmed that the first quarter ended 28-13. They manage to step up their game in the second quarter and finally improved with successful attacks from Randolph and Campazzo.