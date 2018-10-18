Armani Exchange Milano Mike James (L) drives up to the basket against Real Madrid Jeffery Taylor during their Euroleague basketball match at the Assago Forum, Milan, Italy, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Real Madrid Facundo Campazzo (R) drives up to the basket against Armani Exchange Milano Kaleb Tarczewski during their Euroleague basketball match at the Assago Forum, Milan, Italy, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Armani Exchange Milano Mike James (L) drives up to the basket against Real Madrid Walter Samuel Tavares da Veiga (R) during their Euroleague basketball match at the Assago Forum, Milan, Italy, 17 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Real Madrid won against AX Milan 85-91 in the Euroleague Wednesday, after losing the first quarter by 15 points (28-13) and nailed the second quarter with help from Randolph, Campazzo, Fernandez and the defense in general.

The first quarter started off with a 5-0 in the first minute and though the whites managed to neutralize the start of the host with 9 -9, they were so overwhelmed that the first quarter ended 28-13. They manage to step up their game in the second quarter and finally improved with successful attacks from Randolph and Campazzo.