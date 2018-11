Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (C-L) leads his team's training session at the Hummel training centre in Glasgow, United Kingdom, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard on Wednesday urged his side's fans to back the Scottish club in the upcoming UEFA Europa League group stage match against Villarreal.

With two matches left in group play, Villarreal, which will be hosted by Scotland's Rangers on Thursday, leads Group G with six points, one point ahead of second-placed Spartak Moscow and third-placed Rangers, while Rapid Wien is at the bottom with four points.