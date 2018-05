Steven Gerrard (L) unveiled as the new manager of Rangers FC shakes hands with Rangers' Chairman Dave King (R) at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/EPA

Steven Gerrard smiles as he is unveiled as the new manager of Rangers FC at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/EPA

Scottish Premiership club Glasgow Rangers confirmed Friday that Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been signed to coach the squad for the next four years.

Rangers said in a statement on their Web site that they "delighted" to confirm media speculation that Gerrard would succeed Graeme Murty.