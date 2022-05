Rangers' Connor Goldson (down) challenges Yussuf Poulsen of RB Leipzig during the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg in Glasgow, Scotland, on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (R) watches his shot beat Rangers goalkepeer Allan McGregor during the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg in Glasgow, Scotland, on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Rangers players celebrate with their fans during the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg against RB Leipzig in Glasgow, Scotland, on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano shows a red card to Aaron Cresswell (L) of West Ham United during the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

West Ham United's Craig Dawson (L) and Tomas Soucek in action against Rafael Santos Borre (C) of Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa League semifinal second leg in Frankfurt, Germany, on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Stewards try to prevent Eintracht Frankfurt fans from entering the pitch after their team's victory over West Ham United in the UEFA Europa League semifinal in Frankfurt, Germany, on 5 May 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers prevailed Thursday over West Ham United and RB Leipzig, respectively, to set up a first-ever meeting between the two clubs in the May 18 Europa League final.

Rangers rebounded from a 1-0 away loss in the first leg at Leipzig to pummel the Red Bulls 3-1 in Glasgow for a 3-2 aggregate win. Eintracht, who started with a 2-1 advantage, added a goal to triumph 3-1 against a Hammers side that played 71 minutes with 10 men.