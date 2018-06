Yuki Bhambri of India in action during his first round match against Milos Raonic of Canada for the Queen's Club Championships in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Yuki Bhambri of India in action during his first round match against Milos Raonic of Canada for the Queen's Club Championships in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Milos Raonic of Canada in action during his first round match against Yuki Bhambri of India for the Queen's Club Championships in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

World No. 31 Milos Raonic of Canada qualified on Tuesday for the second round of the Queen's Club Championships tennis tournament after defeating world No. 84 Yuki Bhambri of India 6-1, 3-1.

Bhambri was forced to retire early due to injury, just 45 minutes into the popular men's tune-up event for Wimbledon, which starts July 2.