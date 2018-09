Canada's Milos Raonic returns a shot from Bulgaria's Grigor Dimistrov at the Mutua Madrid tennis tourney in Madrid on May 8, 2018. Raonic defeated Holland's Scott Griekspoor in three sets in Toronto on Sunday, securing for Canada a berth in the Davis Cup final. EFE-EPA/ Kiko Huesca

Milos Raonic defeated Scott Griekspoor of the Netherlands in three sets on Sunday, securing for Canada a berth in the Davis Cup final.

Raonic took two hours and 23 minutes to triumph over Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 and 6-4 in the world group qualification playoff.