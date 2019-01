Milos Raonic of Canada in action during his round two men's singles match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Milos Raonic of Canada celebrates defeating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Canada’s Milos Raonic ousted Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in an epic four-hour clash at the Australian Open on Thursday to advance to the third round.

The 16th-seeded Raonic beat 2014 Australian Open winner Wawrinka 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 7-6(11), 7-6(5) at the Rod Laver Arena during a match that was moved indoors in the third set due to rain.