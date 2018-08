Argentina's Carlos Berlocq hits a shot during his first-round match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Canada's Milos Raonic, the No. 25 seed, grinded out a 7-6 ( 7-4), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 first-round win Monday over Argentina's Carlos Berlocq at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York.

In other action on the men's side, Russia's Karen Khachanov rolled to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Viñolas, while Argentina's Guido Pella beat Norway's Casper Ruud6-4, 6-4, 6-1.