American Sam Querrey serves to Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky during their second round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Austria's Dennis Novak returns a shot to France's Lucas Pouille during their second round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Canada's Milos Raonic serves to Australia's John Millman during their second round match at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Milos Raonic of Canada and Dennis Novak of Austria beat their respective Wimbledon second-round opponents on Wednesday, and are to face each other in the third round.

Despite all three sets going to tie-breaks, world No. 32 Raonic pulled through in the key moments and beat world No. 56 John Millman of Australia 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and 38 minutes.