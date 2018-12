Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during day one of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLANDO

Canada's Milos Raonic on Monday secured a spot in the second round of Brisbane International after his straight-set victory over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

During his 6-0, 6-3 win, Raonic fired 18 aces in only 47 minutes, in contrast to his rival's four.