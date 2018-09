Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland reacts as he plays Milos Raonic of Canada during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Milos Raonic of Canada reacts as he plays Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

Canada’s Milos Raonic defeated Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in straight sets Friday to advance to the fourth round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

The 25th seed won a hard fought 7-6 (8), 6-4, 6-3 victory, ending Wawrinka’s nine-game winning streak at the US Open dating back to his title win in 2016.