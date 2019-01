Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during their round four men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 21, 2019. EFE/EPA/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Canada's Milos Raonic, seeded 16th, defeated fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-1, 6-1, 7-6(5) in two hours at the Australian Open on Monday.

Raonic proved to be Zverev's nemesis once again at Grand Slams, after having been the cause of his elimination at Wimbledon in 2017.