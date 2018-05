Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their second round match at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE file/KIKO HUESCA

Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic on Sunday withdrew from the French Open, the second Grand Slam event of the season, in a statement on Twitter.

Raonic did not reveal why he pulled out of Roland Garros, which begins May 27, but said he plans to resume competitive tennis in the grass season in June.