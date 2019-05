Toronto Raptors forward Norman Powell (R) goes to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Greece and guard Pat Connaughton (L, bottom) in the first quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) takes his own rebound and scores against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (L) of Cameroon near the end of the fourth quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Greece is stopped at the basket by Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (R) of Spain in the fourth quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Toronto Raptors relied on a double overtime, Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out and a scoring comeback by Marc Gasol to pick up their first win against the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 in Game 3 of the of the Eastern Conference finals at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

Gasol had 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and sank four 3-pointers from eight attempts, including one in the second period of overtime that gave the Raptors a crucial one point lead.