Toronto Raptors forward Calvin CJ Miles (L) throws to the basket over Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson (R) and center Al Jefferson (bottom) in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (L) loses control of the ball under the basket after being blocked by Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic (R, back), forward Myles Turner (R) and forward Thaddeus Young in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (L) and guard Cory Joseph (R) reach for a loose ball over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Serge Ibaka posted 25 points and eight rebounds Friday as the Toronto Raptors recorded a 92-73 win over the Indiana Pacers to secure first place in the Eastern Conference for the first time in franchise history.

The Raptors have registered 57 wins this season, 33 of them at home.