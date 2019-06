Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard (top) tries to block a shot by Golden State Warriors player DeMarcus Cousins (bottom) during the NBA Finals game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA M DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors player Kyle Lowry (L) tries to block a drive by Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (R) during the NBA Finals game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson (C) goes to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during the NBA Finals game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors player Kawhi Leonard (C) goes to the basket against Golden State Warriors player Andrew Bogut (R) during the NBA Finals game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, Jun. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA M DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Toronto Raptors produced an outstanding display on Friday to defeat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 in game 4 of the NBA Finals and take a 3-1 series lead.

Playing in its first ever finals, the Canadian team outfought, out-thought and outplayed the reigning champions, who have appeared in four of the last five title series.