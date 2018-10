Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (R) of Cameroon in action against Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (C) of Lithuania dunks against Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (L) of France during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (L) in action against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry contributed a double double of 18 points and 12 assists leaving him in charge of the attack of the Toronto Raptors, who won 113-117 against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

Lowry led the attack by playing 35 minutes, while Lithuanian power forward Jonas Valanciunas and Spanish Congolese power forward Serge Ibaka each contributed 16 points.