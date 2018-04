Washington Wizards guard John Wall (L) in action against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (R) of Austria during the first half of the NBA Eastern Conference first round basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (R) in action against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference first round basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (L) in action against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (R) during the first half of the NBA Eastern Conference first round basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (L) reacts with Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (R) during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference first round basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points as the Toronto Raptors wrapped up their Eastern Conference first round playoff against the Washington Wizards with a game to spare at the Capital One Arena on Friday night.

Having secured a 4-2 series victory, the top seed in the East will face the Indiana Pacers or the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are tied at 3-3, with Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday.