Canadian rapper and Toronto native, Drake (R), smiles at Joel Embiid during the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final game 5 between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelhpia 76ers in Toronto, Canada, May 7, 2019. EFE/WARREN TODA

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (C) makes a basket in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Amir Johnson (L), forward James Ennis (R-bottom) and forward Jonah Bolden (R-top) during the Game 5 in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 7, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (top) defends against Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler during the Game 5 in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 7, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

The Toronto Raptors blew out the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 in game 5 of their Eastern Conference semi-final on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It was a complete performance from the home team, who had all of their starters score in double digits, with Cameroon's Pascal Siakam leading the way with 25 points.