Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (C) and teammates celebrate their 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 to win their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (C) throws to the basket in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (bottom) and forward Tobias Harris (R) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (L) and forward Kawhi Leonard (C) celebrate their 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 to win their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (C) throws to the basket between Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (L) and guard Ben Simmons during the third quarter of Game 7 in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals basketball game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Warren Toda

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals 92-90 on Sunday to take the best-of-seven series and set up a final clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Once again, Kawhi Leonard was the key player for the Raptors with 41 points and, most importantly, the game-winning basket in the last seconds that tipped the game in his team's favor.