Canadian rapper Drake (R) congratulates Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (L) at the conclusion of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (L) and guard Fred VanVleet (R) defend against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) in the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (C) holds the NBA Eastern Conference Championship trophy at the conclusion of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Toronto Raptors made history on Saturday by winning the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 100-94 victory in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series and reaching their first-ever NBA finals, to be played against Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors secured the series 4-2 on Sunday thanks to a brilliant performance by Kawhi Leonard, who stole the game from the Bucks, which looked to be cruising to an easy win at one point.