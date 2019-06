Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks on in the final nine seconds while Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shoots free throws at the conclusion of the NBA Finals Championships game six between the Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors fans celebrate in Toronto, Canada, Jun 13, 2019, after the Raptors defeated the defending NBA Champions Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals game six played in Oakland, California, USA, to win their first NBA Championship. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ IVANOV

Toronto Raptors players Kawhi Leonard (R) and Serge Ibaka (C) of the Republic of the Congo go for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (L) during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game six between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, in Oakland, California, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (R) reacts at the conclusion of the NBA Finals Championships game six between the Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONICA M DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Toronto Raptors made the most of the injuries to forward Kevin Durant and guard Klay Thmpson to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA finals at Oracle Arena on Thursday to win the best-of-seven series 4-2 and become the new NBA champions.

The Raptors, who were playing their first NBA finals, made history by becoming the first non-US team to win the NBA Championship.