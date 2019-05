Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol of Spain (R) throws a pass around forward Ersan Ilyasova (L) of Turkey and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) of Greece in the first quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals basketball game four between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) charges between Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol of Spain (L) and guard Fred VanVleet (R) in the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals basketball game four between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) chases Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (R) in the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals basketball game four between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, despite a relative off-night from their star forward Kawhi Leonard.

With the win, the Raptors tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Game 5 will be played on Thursday in Milwaukee.