Switzerland's Johan Djourou heads the ball during a friendly match against England on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. EFE-EPA/Georgios Kefalas

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer (L) turns aside a shot by England's Danny Welbeck during a friendly match on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. EFE-EPA/Georgios Kefalas

England's Marcus Rashford (R) battles Denis Zakaria of Switzerland during a friendly match on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. EFE-EPA/Georgios Kefalas

Marcus Rashford scored early in the second half here Tuesday to give England a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in a friendly match three days after the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Roughly 30,000 spectators were on hand at King Power Stadium in Leicester in hopes of seeing a performance more like the ones that carried England to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.