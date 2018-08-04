Spanish cyclist Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto) on Saturday won the third stage of the Volta a Portugal road race from Serta to Oliveira do Hospital and also grabbed the overall lead.
With 13 kilometers to go, Alarcon, Spain's Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano), as well as Portugal's Joni Brandao (Sporting/Tavira), Edgar Pinto (Vito-Feirense-BlackJack) and Henrique Casemiro (Efapel), broke away from the pack with a view to wresting the yellow jersey away from Rafael Reis (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).