Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (2-L) applauds after presenting the yellow jersey to W52-FC Porto team cyclist Raul Alarcon after he won the third stage of the 80th Volta a Portugal - a 177.8-kilometer route between Serta and Oliveira do Hospital, Portugal - on Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L) presents the yellow jersey to W52-FC Porto team cyclist Raul Alarcon after he won the third stage of the 80th Volta a Portugal - a 177.8-kilometer route between Serta and Oliveira do Hospital, Portugal - on Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Raul Alarcon, a cyclist for the W52-FC Porto team, celebrates after winning the third stage of the 80th Volta a Portugal - a 177.8-kilometer route between Serta and Oliveira do Hospital, Portugal - on Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/NUNO VEIGA

Spanish cyclist Raul Alarcon (W52-FC Porto) on Saturday won the third stage of the Volta a Portugal road race from Serta to Oliveira do Hospital and also grabbed the overall lead.

With 13 kilometers to go, Alarcon, Spain's Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Aviludo-Louletano), as well as Portugal's Joni Brandao (Sporting/Tavira), Edgar Pinto (Vito-Feirense-BlackJack) and Henrique Casemiro (Efapel), broke away from the pack with a view to wresting the yellow jersey away from Rafael Reis (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).