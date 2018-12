Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (L) fumbles after being hit by Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave (R) in the first half of the National Football League (NFL) game played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JARED WICKERHAM

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and a touchdown in leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens improved to 9-6 on the season with Saturday night's victory and moved into second place in the North Division of the American Football Conference (AFC).