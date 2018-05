A statue of members of England's 1966 soccer World Cup winning team, from left: Martin Peters, Geoff Hurst, Bobby Moore and Ray Wilson outside West Ham United's Upton Park ground in London,April 28, 2003. EPA/EFE/FILE/POOL

Ray Wilson, a member of England's World Cup-winning squad, has died, aged 83, one of his former clubs said Wednesday.

Wilson joined Everton from Huddersfield Town in 1964 and two years later would help the club, and his country, to the pinnacle of sporting success in a memorable summer.