Huesca's Serdar Gurler (L) tries to escape a challenge from Alex Moreno of Rayo Vallecano during a La Liga match on Friday, Sept. 14, in Huesca, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco.

Rayo Vallecano's Raul de Tomas (R) strikes the ball as Huesca defender Jorge Pulido goes for the tackle during a La Liga match on Friday, Sept. 14, in Huesca, Spain. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco.

SD Huesca, playing their first season in La Liga, lost their 2018-2019 home debut here Friday 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano.

The visitors showed no signs of rust despite the passage of 19 days since their last contest, nor any trace of desperation after netting zero points from their first two matches.