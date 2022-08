Barcelona's Sergio Busquets (No. 5) is shown a red card by the referee for a foul against Rayo Vallecano's Radamel Falcao during the LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 13 August 2022. EFE/Quique Garcia

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski (L) lunges for the ball as Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski (C) tries to take a shot during the LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 13 August 2022. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

FC Barcelona´s Robert Lewendowski (R) greets Rayo Vallecano´s Radamel Falcao during the LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on 13 August 2022. EFE/Quique Garcia

The remodeled Barcelona led by Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski had to settle for a scoreless draw Saturday against Rayo Vallecano in the 2022-2023 LaLiga opener for both teams.

The hosts had two goals - Lewandowski and Franck Kessie - called back for offside and Radamel Falcao's apparent stoppage time winner for Rayo was likewise disallowed.