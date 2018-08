Photograph showing Portuguese Sevilla FC striker Andre Silva vying for the ball in Madrid, Spain, Aug 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Villar

Sevilla steamrolled Rayo Vallecano 4-1 during the Madrid-based team's La Liga debut, with goals by Argentina's Franco "Mudo" Vazquez and a hat-trick by Portugal's Andre Silva.

Rayo's return to Spain's top league after a two-year absence was kicked off with an offside goal by Embarba, which turned out to be the team's only victory.