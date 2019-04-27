Last-placed Rayo Vallecano is set to host Real Madrid with no margin for error to enhance their chances of avoiding relegation against a team that would be missing their top scorer Karim Benzema.

As a matter of fact, both sides will miss their regular starting strikers; Raul de Tomas – who plays at Vallecano on loan from Madrid over the so-called fear clause – and Benzema, who scored Madrid’s last eight goals, with muscle injury that will force him to miss a La Liga game for the first time this season.