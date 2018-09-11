Rayo Vallecano's new defensive midfielder, who joined the recently-promoted side on loan from Stoke City, acknowledged during his official presentation Tuesday that he did not know anyone in the Spanish league, but that new teammate Gabriel Kakuta had advised him to join the club.

Belgian Imbula, 25, came up through the ranks of Paris Saint-German, Guingamp and later Olympique Marseille in 2013 before signing for Porto in 2015, where he played 21 games before jetting off to Stoke, which this season was relegated from the English Premier League after a woeful season.