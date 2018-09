Rayo Vallecano's Raul de Tomas (C) tries to thread the needle between Mario Hermoso (R) and Victor Sanchez of Espanyol during a La Liga match at Madrid's Vallecas stadium on Friday, Sept. 28. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

Rayo Vallecano defender Abdoulaye Ba (L) and Espanyol's Borja Iglesias collide as they go for the ball during a La Liga match on Friday, Sept. 28, at Vallecas stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martin.

Rayo Vallecano's Gaël Kakuta (R) scores a goal against Espanyol during a La Liga match on Friday, Sept. 28, at Vallecas stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/JuanJo Martín.

Mistakes in their own end forced Rayo Vallecano to settle for a 2-2 draw here Friday against visiting Espanyol in a match where the hosts had the better chances.

Hovering near the La Liga drop zone, newly promoted Rayo started the match at Madrid's Vallecas stadium with a sense of urgency and their commitment paid off in the 5th minute, when Raul de Tomas caught Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez off-guard with a strike from well outside the area.