Rayo Vallecano's Raul de Tomas (L) duels for the ball with UD Levante's Sergio Postigo (R) during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Estadio de Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Rayo Vallecano's Raul de Tomas (L) duels for the ball with UD Levante's Roberto Suarez (R) during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Estadio de Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

Rayo Vallecano's midfielder Santiago Comesana (R) duels for the ball with UD Levante's Enis Bardhi (2-L) during their Spanish Liga First Division soccer match played at Estadio de Vallecas stadium in Madrid, Spain, 23 December 2018. EFE-EPA/Mariscal

In their last La Liga match of 2018, Rayo Vallecano downed Levante 2-1, thus pulling themselves a bit closer to the threshold where they could avoid relegation.

Levante wanted the win, too, however, because it would have put them at the door of the Europe League.