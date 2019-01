Rayo Vallecano's goalie Stole Dimitreiesvski (2L) stops the ball from entering the goal during the Primera Division Liga match held between Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano in Valladolid, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul García

Rayo Vallecano's player Alvaro Medran (L) celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match held between Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano in Valladolid, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul Garcia

Spanish midfielder Alvaro Medran on Saturday scored the fastest goal in the 2018/2019 La Liga season, leading Rayo Vallecano to defeat home side Valladolid 1-0.

Some fans had not settled in their seats yet when Medran opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game, successfully culminating a counter attack, led by forward Raul de Tomas.