Real Betis winger Cristian Tello (C) and Eibar midfielder Ruben Pena (L) in action during a La Liga soccer match between Real Betis and Eibar at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain, on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Real Betis forward Sergio Leon celebrates after scoring a goal against Eibar during a La Liga soccer match at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain, on April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Real Betis' players celebrate after their team's second goal in a La Liga match on April 7, 2018, at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CADENAS

Real Betis earned a 2-0 victory Saturday over Eibar in Matchday 31 of La Liga.

Betis forward Sergio Leon scored the first goal in the 21st minute of the match at Benito Villamarin Stadium in this southern city, while Eibar defender Anaitz Arbilla scored an own goal five minutes after the end of halftime.