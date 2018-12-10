Real Betis defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-0 on Sunday on goals by Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso - on a penalty kick - and by Brazil's Sidnei da Silva after a competitive and intense match.

After a relatively even - and completely scoreless - first half, Betis took advantage of a penalty whistled after consulting the replay to clear the way for Lo Celso to notch the game's first tally in the 59th minute, and it was Sidnei in the 76th minute on a powerful blast who sealed Vallecano's fate in his team's fourth victory in four home matches, two of them La Liga contests, one in the European League and the other in Cope del Rey competition.